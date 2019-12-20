KENDRICK, Idaho - Icy conditions along Three Bear Road in Clearwater County, Idaho caused a Kendrick School District bus to slide off the road Friday morning.
Thomas Hunt of Kendrick, Idaho was driving the school bus up a hill when the bus lost traction and started sliding down the hill. The back end of the bus ended up going off the side of the road.
Deputies did not release any information on how many kids were on the bus when the incident happened, but deputies did say that no injuries were reported.
The bus was pulled back onto the roadway by a Snyder Logging truck and was not damaged. The bus drove away from the scene.
