Crashes on Palouse Hwy

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Dangerous driving conditions have led to multiple car crashes on Palouse Highway in the Valleyford area Thursday morning.

KHQ's Kevin Kim says four cars have crashed after hitting black ice, and that fog is also lowering visibility in the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently on scene at Palouse Highway near S. Belair Rd., directing drivers to slow down.

KHQ Traffic Reporter Grace Chapin says there have been numerous crashed reported around Spokane County Thursday morning, as patchy fog and below-freezing temperatures leading to some icy road conditions. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution.

