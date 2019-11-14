VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Dangerous driving conditions have led to multiple car crashes on Palouse Highway in the Valleyford area Thursday morning.
KHQ's Kevin Kim says four cars have crashed after hitting black ice, and that fog is also lowering visibility in the area.
RIGHT NOW: Driving conditions are dangerous on a one-mile span of Palouse Hwy, causing four cars to crash after hitting black ice. Fog is also lowering visibility. Multiple law enforcement agencies currently on scene, directing drivers to slow down. pic.twitter.com/VTdvuJpMwP— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) November 14, 2019
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently on scene at Palouse Highway near S. Belair Rd., directing drivers to slow down.
KHQ Traffic Reporter Grace Chapin says there have been numerous crashed reported around Spokane County Thursday morning, as patchy fog and below-freezing temperatures leading to some icy road conditions. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution.
We are seeing numerous crashes this morning. We do have patchy fog on the roadways and with start time temps below freezing icy roads are possible. PLEASE slow it down, have your headlight on and leave space between you and the car in front of you! @KHQLocalNews— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) November 14, 2019
