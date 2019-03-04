SPOKANE - Snowy and icy sidewalks are a common sight in Spokane. Just ask James Malcolm who we saw navigating a slick stretch of sidewalk along a busy street in the Hillyard neighborhood a few blocks from his home. "I love living in Hillyard, but as you can see, these sidewalks are just treacherous! No body is cleaning them," said James Malcolm.
The corner of Market and Wellesley would be an example. You have to walk like a penguin to travel effectively. "It's just very hard to keep your balance because once the snow. It kinda settles and refreezes it's just very difficult, very bumpy, and hard to walk on," described James.
But these icy paths can be a hazard to anyone young or old something that James is all too familiar with. "They're just getting packed down and icy, and I've already fallen a couple of times and I know several of my neighbors have also," added James.
We called the City of Spokane to find out who is responsible for clearing the sidewalks at the intersection and a spokeswoman told us that it was the business owners responsibility. According to the Spokane Municipal Code homeowners and business owners must keep their sidewalks shoveled with a 36-inch path to allow pedestrians to travel safely and effectively.
James has a message for those businesses and homeowners who don't clear the sidewalks. "Look out for your neighbors. Do what you can shovel a little bit. Help your neighbor out. You know we all got to get through this together. Spring's coming though," said James.