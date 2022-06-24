BOISE, Idaho - The U.S. Supreme Court released their opinion Friday on Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending 50 years of constitutional abortion protections.
There are over 20 states which have laws or constitutional amendments already in place which could be used to ban abortion almost immediately. Idaho is one such state with trigger laws that would criminalize abortion as a felony with exceptions for rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.
The Idaho law could go into effect as early as 30 days from Friday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little released the following statement on Friday's decision:
"I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court's long awaited decision upholding state sovereignty and protecting preborn lives. The decision provides clarity around landmark cases at the center of passionate debate in our country for nearly five decades. This is now clear – the ‘right’ to an abortion was a judicial creation. Abortion is not a right expressed in the U.S. Constitution, and abortion will be entrusted to the states and their people to regulate.
"Idaho has been at the forefront of enacting new laws to protect preborn babies. The pro-life bill I signed into law in 2020 will go into effect later this summer.
"Today's decision is the culmination of pro-life efforts to defend the defenseless – preborn babies who deserve protection. It also is affirmation of states' rights, a fundamental aspect of our American government.
"However, we fully acknowledge this monumental moment in our country's history means we must confront what know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead. We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies. Families, churches, charities, and local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, healthcare, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment, and family planning. We are being called to support women and our fellow community members in extraordinary new ways, and I'm confident Idahoans are ready to meet this responsibility with love and compassion."
Spokespeople for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho (PPGWNI) called the decision devastating and said the consequences will largely fall on marginalized groups.
Here's the statement from PPGWNI's CEO Karl Eastlund:
“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what patients can do with their bodies. This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences for the patients we serve in Idaho and across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant.
“But make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be.
“It is a dark day for our country, but this is far from over. Patients should know that Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom.”