Update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. Four-year-old Karsyn Skinner has been located safely.
Previous coverage: An Amber Alert has been issued out of Bannock County Monday morning for a four-year-old girl missing from the Pocatello area.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says Karsyn Avery Skinner was abducted and was last seen at 10000 W Thaine Rd. #19. She is believed to be in danger.
Karsyn is a 4-year-old Caucasian female with brown colored hair and blue colored eyes believed to be 3 feet tall, weighing 36 lbs. The child was last seen wearing pink capris, yellow tank top, and purple sketchers.
Authorities say that the child may be in the company of Sara Chanell Walker, a 38 years old Caucasian female with brown hair and hazel eyes believed to be 5'01'', weighing 120 lbs. Or possibly Robert John Thomas, a 31 year old Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes believed to be 5'05'', weighing 165 lbs.
They may be traveling in a Maroon 1995 Ford Contour with Idaho plates 1BZ6213. Call 911 or the Bannock County Sheriff's Office if you see them.