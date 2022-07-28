Idaho Animal Rescue Network asking for donations after 13 Great Danes fall into care

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN) in Lewiston is currently dealing with a situation where 13 Great Danes are now in their care.
According to IARN on Facebook, all of the dogs have been legally surrendered to them and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the case. IARN said their owner died last week, but the owner's elderly mother has been receptive to getting the dogs help.
Right now, the rescue isn't accepting adoption inquiries, but said there are ways you can donate money:
- PayPal: PayPal.me/IdahoPetRescue
- Venmo: IdahoPetRescue (4 digit code is 9751)
- Mail: Idaho Animal Rescue, 2021 Ripon Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
Other ways to help:
- Donate straw, shavings, Purina ProPlan large breed food, Victor dog food, gift cards for North40 or Intermountain (these can be dropped off)
- Register to be a foster: foster.RescuedPups.com
IARN said there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies and more.