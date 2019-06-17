Boise, Idaho- Idaho's Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that his office has secured an agreement to obtain $1.86 million in debt relief for 215 former ITT Tech (“ITT”) students in Idaho.
The agreement is part of a settlement involving 43 states and the District of Columbia. The settlement will result in debt relief of more than $168 million for more than 18,000 former ITT students around the nation.
The settlement is with Student CU Connect CUSO, LLC (“CUSO”), which offered loans to finance students’ ITT tuition. ITT Tech was a for-profit college that filed bankruptcy in 2016
“ITT Tech subjected students to abusive lending practices and this settlement is a step toward fixing those transgressions,” Wasden said. “This settlement will provide relief to hundreds of Idahoans who attended ITT Tech and took on debts for a questionable education they could not repay nor discharge.”
Eligible students will receive notices by mail.