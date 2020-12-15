IDAHO - The Idaho State Board of Education is meeting this week virtually to consider waiving the board's rule requiring students to take a college entrance exam in order to graduate from high school.
The waiver would apply to students graduating at the of the 2020-21 school year, including the summer term.
Students usually take the exam during their junior year, but it was canceled last spring due to the pandemic. Those students had to take the exam this fall. According to the board, about 80% of high school seniors have taken the exam, and there are additional opportunities for seniors to take it during the national testing dates.
The board will also hear an update on the Strong Families, Strong Students program that awards grants to families struggling to meet students' educational needs during the pandemic.
Last week, the board said families in Wave One began receiving e-mail notifications about the status of their applications and have started to access their virtual wallets.
