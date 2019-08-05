BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Board of Education will convene Wednesday, Aug. 7 in a special meeting to consider hiring the next athletic director for the University of Idaho.
The meeting will be held at the board office at 650 W. State Street on the third floor in Boise, Idaho. It will start at 3:30 p.m. MDT, or 2:30 PST.
If you would like to give your input but cannot attend, you can listen to the meeting on your phone by calling 1-877-820-7829.
You must enter the public participation code of 9096313 to be connected to the meeting.