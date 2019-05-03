Idaho boy donates birthday money to help fund robot for Kootenai Health

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - North Idaho's largest hospital is now home to robots that'll help in surgeries. A 12-year-old helped pay for them.
For the last five years, Jack Pierce has donated his birthday money towards funding the Da-Vinci Robot. Pierce has now raised $1,000.
Kootenai Health unveiled the new robot Friday, May 3. It will be used by surgeons to help make surgeries less invasive and less painful.
"With the robot and everything, I help [save] and help giving money to my friends and family to help whenever they need it and when other people need it the most," Pierce said.
Donations can still be made to the Kootenai Health Foundation to help fund the robot by clicking HERE.