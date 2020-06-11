COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho is now entering Stage Four on Saturday but some businesses have been opened up for a month now.
Mrs. Honeypeeps in Coeur d'Alene said they had to come up with basically a whole new way of running their business before opening their doors last month but it's been successful.
"One week we are the best business model in town, the next we are the worst, nobody wants to stick their hands in the candy, its gross in the COVID 19 era, and we want to keep the people who come see us as safe as possible," said Owner Brett Sommer.
So now, instead of going inside the store and putting your hands in the jars, you look at the jars from the outside and fill out a form and the staff will get the candy for you.
Another big addition is an ice cream window on the outside of the store, which was added so people could stay socially distanced outside.
"We are only doing this to protect you and your family and your kids, it's like a seat belt the chances are you are not going to have a wreck, but we put it on anyway to keep us safe," said Sommer.
Although this store is putting in all the precautions to ensure a safe visit, Panhandle Health said that since businesses have open back up they have seen a rise in cases, but overall Kootenai County is doing good.
"Relatively our area is still doing well compared to other counties, who are still seeing many more cases then we are but, we still don't want people to let their guard down," said Katherine Hoyer with the Panhandle Health District.
The Sommers said that they are not going to be letting their guard down. They made all these big changes in just six weeks, and they said they are excited to keep learning and adapting to any new challenge thrown at them.
"We have learned some things that we are going to do even after COVID 19 that's going to help us, so maybe it's all a blessing in disguise," said Sommer.
The changes to Mrs. Honeypeeps are still coming, they are going to be doing pre-packaged candies, and when they are allowed to have customers in their store again you will be asked to put on hand sanitizer, then gloves, before you get your candy out of the jar.
