IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - The bodies of two people found in the wreckage of plane crash have been identified as 83-year-old Carl Lindros and 81-year-old Joanne Lindros of Santa Barbara, CA.
The Idaho County Sheriff's Department was called up to Harris Ridge after the Idaho Department of Lands and Forest Service were alerted to a fire.
Plane debris was found in the area where the fire was reported and after further investigation, the full plane was found engulfed in flames in the forest.
The Idaho State University Department of Anthropology assisted the Idaho County Sheriff's Office and coroner in doing autopsies on the remains.
The couple was located and then identified by the personal items in the wreckage by their son, Randy Lindros.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.