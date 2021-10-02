GRANGEVILLE, Idaho -- Idaho County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman as a homicide after an autopsy determined her death was due to homicidal violence.
On September 30, deputies recieved reports of a possible homicide at a house on Cove Road, near Grangeville. When they arrived they found the body of a 76-year-old woman inside.
The Idaho County Coroners Office conducted an autopsy and found evidence of homicidal violence in her cause of death.
Deputies are actively investigating this incident and additional details are not being released at this time.