IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - With the Thanksgiving just days away, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is encouraging drivers to wear their seatbelts and drive safely.
ICSO expects to see an increase in traffic during the holidays. The sheriff's office has partnered with the Office of Highway Safety and plans to conduct extra emphasis patrols during Thanksgiving break with a focus on seatbelts.
Along with the commitment to increase emphasis patrols this week, ICSO shared pictures of a crash that happened on Nov. 19 along US 95. Fortunately, the driver was wearing his seatbelt and survived the crash.