POST FALLS, Idaho — More than 35 employers will be at a hiring event in Post Falls on July 19 offering multiple job opportunities for aspiring workers.
This hiring event will take place at the Idaho Department of Labor's office on 600 N. Thornton St. at 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on July 19.
Some employers that are planning to attend include Aerotek, Primerica, Ground Force Worldwide, Coeur d'Alene Public Schools, Fred Meyer, Kootenai Health and others.
These employers along with other will be offering jobs as landscapers, warehouse workers, caregivers, CAD drafter, CNA, nurses, welders, builders, general laborers and many more.
If you want to see the full list of employers attending and job openings available, go to the Idaho Department of Labor's website here.
Job applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared to speak with recruiters for in-person interviews.
The Department of Labor's "maximize your job search workbook" is a great tool to use that offers interviewing, resume and other job search tips for job seekers.
For more information or need to request reasonable accommodation, contact Keller Crawford at (208) 457-8789.