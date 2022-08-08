Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 90s to around 102F. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&