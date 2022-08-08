breaking now

The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake.

Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

