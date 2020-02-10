POST FALLS, Idaho - A 20-year-old Coeur d'Alene woman was arrested after admitting to brandishing a BB gun during a road rage incident in Post Falls.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Atlas Road and Prairie Avenue just after noon on Sunday, February 9.
The victim reported that she'd pulled beside a black Mitsubishi at a stop light. When the light turned green, the driver of the Mitsubishi began to follow them at a close distance until eventually attempting to pass.
While passing the victim's car, the female driver of the Mitsubishi reportedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim and the occupants of her car, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The victim was able to get a plate number and deputies were able to track the Mitsubishi to a home in Coeur d'Alene.
At the home, deputies were able to contact a woman, who was later identified as Kady Dyer, and she eventually admitted to driving the Mitsubishi. She told deputies she'd been cut off by a vehicle and admitted that she had pulled out a BB gun from the glovebox.
Dyer was arrested for aggravated assaulted. Dyer also has prior arrests for misdemeanor probation violations warrants, according to the Sheriff's office.
