Kevin Michael McLeod

SPOKANE, Wash. - A registered sex offender with a $10,000 warrant for sex offender registration violations was last known to be hiding out in Spokane, according to Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). 

Deputies are looking for 43-year-old Kevin Michael McLeod who resides in Spirit Lake, Idaho. KCSO said his last known location was Spokane but they do not know where he is now. 

If anyone has seen or has information regarding McLeod's whereabouts, contact Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300 or your local law enforcement agency.

