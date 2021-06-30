BOISE, Idaho - The prices at the DMV in Idaho increase starting on Thursday.
Driver’s licenses, identification cards and instruction permits will increase by $5 while test prices will increase by $2.
The fee increases are due to the passage of House Bill 161. The bill increases funding to county sheriff's offices across the state of Idaho. The increased fees from DMV will stay local to the county they are collected in.
The new fees are:
- Class D (3-year) license — under age 18 years - $30
- Class D (3-year) license — age 18 to 21 years - $30
- Class D (1-year) license — age 17 years or age 20 years - $20
- Four-year Class D license — age 21 years and older - $35
- Eight-year Class D license — age 21 to 63 years - $60
- Class D instruction permit or supervised instruction permit - $20
- Duplicate driver’s license or permit issued under section 49-318 Idaho Code - $20
- License classification change (upgrade) - $30
- Endorsement addition - $20
- Knowledge test - $5
- Seasonal driver’s license - $44
- 4-year ID card - $15
- 8-year ID card - $25
Additionally, starting on Thursday driver's licenses can be suspended for failure to pay child support through House Bill 96.