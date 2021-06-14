BOISE, Idaho - Starting on July 1, the fees for driver's licenses will increase in Idaho.
The increase is due to House Bill 161 that was passed and signed by Governor Brad Little.
The increase will help cover operating expenses, wages and other costs associated with licensing departments. The money generated from the increases will go back into the county budget.
The new costs are as followed:
- Class D (3-year) license — under age 18 years - $30.00
- Class D (3-year) license — age 18 to 21 years - $30.00
- Class D (1-year) license — age 17 years or age 20 years -$20.00
- Four-year Class D license — age 21 years and older - $35.00
- Eight-year Class D license — age 21 to 63 years - $60.00
- Class D instruction permit or supervised instruction permit - $20.00
- Duplicate driver's license or permit issued - $20.00
- License classification change (upgrade) - $30.00
- Endorsement addition - $20.00 Knowledge test - $5.00
- Seasonal driver’s license - $44.00 4-year ID card - $15.00
- 8-year ID card - $25.00
The fees represent a $5.00 increase except for the cost for testing which is a $2.00 increase. Commercial driver licenses and Permits will remain the same price with no increases.