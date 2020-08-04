Idaho - As positivity rates of COVID-19 continue to increase in Idaho, the Idaho Education Association (IEA) says the course of action for schools this fall is clear: Schools in communities considered "hot spots" should remain closed and districts should shift to online instruction.
According to IEA, hot spots are areas where the positivity rte for COVID-19 testing is above five percent, which is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to recommend remote learning instead of in-person instruction.
According to recent reports, about 75% of Idaho public school students are enrolled in schools where communities are considered hot spots.
A report published last week by the New York Times classifies Idaho in the red zone. Red zone classification indicates more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, or a rate above 10%.
"There is a shared responsibility at play here. District officials, professional educators, lawmakers, state agencies, and Idaho citizens all have a role in creating an environment where school buildings can open safely," IEA Communications Director Dave Harbison said. "What we see today is the result of too many being unwilling or unable to do so. Quite simply, we need positivity rates to go down before we can safely open school buildings."
Harbison said district officials should follow the guidelines established by the State Board of Education and should seek input from educators and health professionals at every step in the decision making process.
"The situation we are dealing with is far from ideal and we recognize that district leaders have uncomfortable decisions to make, but educators are calling on them do the right thing to protect students, educators, families, and communities," Harbison said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.