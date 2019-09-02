Idaho Fish & Game says a young bull elk will likely live out its days in captivity after it was removed from the wild, illegally raised by a resident and became habituated to humans.
The elk was given a second chance at freedom when returned to the wild country of Bear Valley, Idaho in mid-August, but he was found Sunday about three miles from its original release site and returned it to captivity.
IDFG has renewed its search to find an accredited facility that will take the young bull. A previous nationwide search following the capture in mid-August found no takers.
The bull elk had been illegally removed from the wild as a calf in the spring of 2018 and was raised in captivity by a resident in Sweet, Idaho. An IDFG investigation led to the release of the bull, which left the area during the winter.
The elk then returned to the Sweet area during the spring and IDFG received multiple phone calls from area residents concerned for the safety of their children as the 400-pound elk roamed the town unafraid of humans.
"With the fall rut approaching, things could only get worse," IDFG said.
IDFG officers began looking for the elk in Sweet, ultimately catching it on Aug. 19 and transporting it to Bear Valley north of Lowman.
KTVB said residents were expressing concerns over the elk, dubbed Elliott, being relocated to a prime hunting region prior to archery season.
Officers hoped with plenty of elk in the area, the young bull would integrate into a herd, but after two weeks it appeared uninterested in its own kind and instead approaching curiosity seekers who had driven to Bear Valley in hopes of spotting the animal.
"Its now obvious that the young bull is too habituated to humans to make the journey back to its wild roots," IDFG said. "Instead it will live out its days in captivity."
"A sad ending for what should be a wild animal."