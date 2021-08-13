jail

POCATELLO- A 25-year-old man from Idaho Falls has been sentenced to 5 months in federal prison for trafficking LSD. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr made the announcement Friday. 

According to court documents, The Bonneville County Sheriff's Officer searched the Idaho Falls home of John Morgan McComas in 2019. Inside, they found signs that the sale of drugs had occurred, a large amount of LSD, firearms, and a book titled "How to Be a Drug Dealer."

McComas was indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2020. 

Gonzalez highlighted the cooperation between the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department which led to the charges against McComas. 

