Idaho Fish and Game employee killed in crash, another in intensive care

Watch again

HAZELTON, ID - Idaho Department of Fish and Game says on May 14th, two employees were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in westbound Interstate 84 near Hazelton, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

52-year-old Douglas Megargle died in the accident. 60-year-old Sally Rose is in intensive care at the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, where she was taken after the accident. Both were on-duty at the time of the crash.

Megargle was the Magic Valley Regional Fisheries Manager and a full-time employee of the department for 22 years.

“As friends and colleagues, our thoughts and prayers are with Sally, and with Doug’s family, during this difficult time,” Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. “Doug was a respected fishery professional who I have personally worked with for many years, and I am heartbroken about this tragedy. Sally is a leader among our administrative support staff, and we will do everything we can to support her recovery.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little posted his condolences on Facebook writing, "My thoughts today are with the family and friends of Doug Megargle and the employees of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. My deepest condolences for your loss. Doug’s service to the State of Idaho will not be forgotten. I am also praying for the full recovery of Fish and Game employee Sally Rose. This tragic accident is weighing heavy on my heart and the hearts of many others throughout Idaho."

In the 120-year history of Fish and Game, Megargle is the 11th employee lost in the line of duty, the second to lose his life in a car accident, and the first was in 1959.