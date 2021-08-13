White-tailed deer buck

Dozens upon dozens of deer have turned up dead near the Kamiah area, and right now Fish and Game biologists aren't sure why. 
 
Idaho Fish and Game says that based on continuing reports of people finding dead deer carcasses, they estimate that up to 50-100 whitetail deer have died near the Kamiah area. Fish and Game staff are working on testing the carcasses to determine a cause of death.
 
As of August 5 when they originally reported the deaths of the deer, tests had come back negative for Bluetongue, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is known to have occurred in nearby Washington. More tests are being conducted to try and find out the cause of these mysterious deaths. 
 
"We know this is going on, but we don't know yet what's causing it and will be working to get an answer to that question as soon as possible," said Clay Hickey, Regional Wildlife Manager. 
 
When we spoke to Fish and Game on August 13, they still were not sure what was causing the deaths and were continuing to run tests. They also believe whatever is causing the deaths is still localized in the Kamiah area. 
 
If you see a sick or injured deer near the area, you can report it to the Clearwater regional office of Idaho Fish and Game at (208)-799-5010. 

