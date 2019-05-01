The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed the report of grizzly bear activity in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest earlier this week.
Tracks in the area northeast of Magee in the CdA National Forest Monday, April 29, were confirmed to be of a collared grizzly bear. The IDFW said black bear hunters should take note of the grizzly bear activity in upper unit four.
The IDFW says both grizzlies and black bears can be found in most of the Panhandle and encourages people to be aware and take appropriate precautions in bear country.
As spring black bear season ramps up, the IDFW reminds hunters to review bear identification skills, as size and color of the animal are not reliable indicators of species. Grizzlies are federally protected in northern Idaho and don't have a hunting season currently.
The IDFW offers the following recommendations for hunting in grizzly country:
- Carry bear spray and keep it accessible
- Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans
- Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see sign
- Retrieve meat as quickly as possible
- Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground
- When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range
Black bears are common throughout the Panhandle, but grizzlies are most commonly observed in the Cabinet and Selkirk mountain ranges in big game unit 1. Grizzlies have also been infrequently observed in units 2, 3, 4, 4A, 6, 7, and 9.