The Idaho Department of Fish & Game is looking for information after a bull elk was recently poached near Deary.
IDFG says on Friday, Oct. 18, a spike bull elk was found off of Fern Hill Rd. south of Deary that had been shot with a rifle, gutted and partially skinned before being illegally dumped along the road. No meat was removed, wasting the entire animal.
“It is sad to find an animal wasted like this, especially when legal hunters are asking where to find an elk,” says the Deary area conservation officer, Brian Perkes.
Anyone with any information about this poaching incident or any others is encouraged to call IDFG Sr. Conservation Officer Brian Perkes at (208) 959-1605 or call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
