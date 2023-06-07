ENAVILLE, Idaho - A video of a truck chasing a moose south on Old Coeur d’Alene River Road has gone viral online.
This video has been seen thousands of times over the past couple of days.
This all happened Monday on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River. It’s caused a lot of uproar in the Silver Valley and the surrounding North Idaho area.
That video posted on Facebook received dozens of comments online. One user posted “that’s cruel.” Another said, “I hope this jerk is caught.”
It’s certainly caught the eyes of many people online, as well as the Idaho Fish and Game, which says it’s now investigating.
“We heard somebody laying on the horn, which is why I pointed the camera up to the road. We see the moose. And we see big game, and wildlife here all the time,” Pitbull, the man who captured the video, said.
But they don’t see people running the animals down very often.
In the State of Idaho, it is a crime to chase animals in a car.
“It didn’t seem like anything too serious but it looked like they were trying to run it off the road,” Pitbull said.
Pitbull told NonStop Local that people should give moose and other wildlife some space.
“You want to give them their space. Especially this time of the year when they have newborns and babies to take care of,” Pitbull said.
“We need to show some respect for these beautiful creatures and be respectful citizens of the outdoors.”