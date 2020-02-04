Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding folks that when moose come within city limits: 1. Give them space and 2. Don't feed them!
IDFG says it's not surprising to see moose in towns around the Idaho Panhandle as they may be seeking refuge from harsh winter conditions in the mountains.
While moose are not normally aggressive, they can be unpredictable.
“A moose cow with calf is one of the most dangerous animals people can encounter in the Panhandle,” Regional Conservation Officer Craig Walker said.
IDFG says a moose browsing on shrubs can quickly charge or kick if it perceives a threat to itself or offspring. Mother cows with calves require extra space and caution.
When moose come into town, they may be stressed and need time to rest. IDFG recommends giving space and not providing food that may keep them in town longer. Congregating moose in cities increase risk of traffic collisions, property damages and may attract predators.
“We’ve had reports of people feeding hay, carrots, even hand-feeding peanuts to moose,” said Walker. "All of these foods, even the hay, are unnatural sources of winter nutrition and can hurt the animal’s digestive system."
While feeding typicaly has good intentions, it often does more harm than good. A moose that has been fed may approach people, including children, expecting a handout.
"This is an extremely dangerous situation, as a food-conditioned moose may become aggressive if it does not receive the treat it is expecting," IDFG wrote.
Moose acting aggressively toward people could have to be shot to protect public safety, and while relocation is sometimes an option, moving them to a new habitat during winter can put them at high risk of predation or malnutrition.
"Help keep northern Idaho’s moose wild and healthy by allowing them space to move through town undisturbed," IDFG said in closing.
