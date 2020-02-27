Idaho Fish & Game officials say concerned citizens are reporting an uptick in dogs chasing deer in the Clearwater Region, sometimes injuring them or even eating them alive.
Dogs chasing deer has become a more common call for IDFG, with citizens seeing a spike in the numbers in the Kamiah, Kooskia and Grangeville areas.
IDFG reminds pet owners that it is against Idaho for dogs to track, pursue, harass, attack, injure or kill big game, unless otherwise allowed under code.
"Pet owners have a duty to monitor and keep their dogs under control both inside and outside city limits," IDFG said in a release. "Deer and other big game animals must expend precious energy reserves to avoid harassment by dogs. The deer are cold and struggling to survive the remainder of the winter while dogs are full of energy ready to run. This is a problem that can be prevented. Dog owners are urged to keep track of dogs, and train them to not chase or harass wildlife."
A peace officer or person authorized to enforce laws could destroy the offending animal and the owner could receive a criminal citation.
If you'd like to report an incident, you can contact your local IDFG Conservation Officer or the local sheriff's office.
