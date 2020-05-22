Idaho flags lowered to half-staff for fallen Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho - United States and state flags of Idaho have been ordered to half-staff in honor of a Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Wyatt Maser had been on patrol in the early morning hours of Monday, May 18. Maser and another deputy were trying to take a woman with a machete into custody when Sgt. Randy Flegel responded to the area. Flegel inadvertently struck Maser while the group were in the roadway.
Despite several deputies and emergency personnel attempting live-saving measures, Maser succumbed to his injuries.
On Thursday, May 21, Governor Brad Little issued the order for flags to be lowered for Maser. Flags will remain at half-staff until midnight on Saturday, May 23.
A memorial fund has been set up at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.” Those wishing to donate can contact ISU Credit Union by phone to make arrangements – 208-235-7100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.