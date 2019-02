Idaho football player passes away after battle with advanced kidney cancer

Watch again

Another page update said Collin's 19th birthday was on Monday. He attended West Valley High School prior to arriving at UI's campus in Moscow.

Sather starred at West Valley, earning first team All-Great Northern League honors twice as a wide receiver in football, once as a defender in football, and twice as a point guard in basketball. He redshirted the 2018 season for the Vandals.

The University of Idaho released the following statement after hearing of Collin's passing:

"It is with great sadness that we share with you passing of a member of the Vandal Family, Collin Sather. Collin, who was from Spokane, Washington, was a student in his first year and was majoring in exercise, sport and health sciences in the College of Education, Health & Human Sciences.

The university was notified of Collin’s passing earlier today. While active in many ways on campus, Collin was also a member of the Vandal Football team.

'Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate,' said Coach Paul Petrino. 'It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal Family in such a short time. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way.'

The passing of a Vandal family member can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. Students impacted by Collin’s loss and needing assistance during this time are encouraged to contact the Counseling & Testing Center at 208-885-6716. Faculty and staff needing assistance should use their free and confidential EAP resources available through your benefits. If you are worried about a student, faculty or staff member and are unsure of what to do, file a VandalCARE report.

As a community, we collectively mourn Collin’s passing and share our condolences to his family and friends who are most impacted by his death."