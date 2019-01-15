Update: Despite the funds being stolen during a recent break-in at Naples Elementary School, students will still be able to enjoy an upcoming field trip to Schweitzer.

According to Naples Principal Robin Merrifeld, third-fifth grade students will still be attending the planned field trip to Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Idaho Forest Group and Schweitzer have partnered to fully fund the students' field trip on Thursday.

Other donated money from the public will go towards a scholarship funding another field trip to Schweitzer at the end of the month.

Merrifeld additionally said security upgrades are in place following Monday's burglary, including adding an alarm system, reinforcing doors and adding security cameras.

Police are still seeking information on the suspect(s) who broke into Naples on Monday night. Anyone with information on the possible identity of the person(s) involved is encouraged to contact Bonners Ferry Police.

Previous coverage: Law enforcement in Bonners Ferry and Boundary County are looking for information after Naples Elementary School was broken into Monday night.

Naples Elementary School said in a Facebook post that they have contacted law enforcement and taken precautions to further reinforce the safety of the building and students.

The school says funds for the students' Schweitzer ski field trip and student council were stolen, along with other items.

The school released several photos of the intruders from surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is encouraged to contact the Bonners Ferry Police Department.