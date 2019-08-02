SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A 9-year-old Idaho girl who fell out of a tree and was impaled in the head by a steel bar has died.
Jesi Bergeson said Friday that her daughter Shaylyn Bergeson died from her injuries Thursday evening at a hospital in Utah.
Bergeson recalled Shaylyn as an energetic, selfless child who loved to play outdoors. Shaylyn also loved arts and crafts, especially projects involving glitter.
Bergeson was playing in her backyard Monday near the city of Rexburg when she fell. Officers found the girl unconscious under a tree near the family's home. Police say a piece of steel poking out of the ground impaled her.
The girl was airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls and then flown to a Utah hospital where she underwent surgery.
