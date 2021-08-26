BOISE, Idaho - Governor Brad Little announced Thursday a plan to open up antibody treatment facilities in key regions of Idaho as a means to lighten the load COVID-19 hospitalizations are placing on the healthcare system.
“There are too many unvaccinated people in our hospitals right now. We need to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations so everyone else can continue to access healthcare for strokes, heart attacks, car accidents, and other emergencies. We need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to minimize the spread of the disease to the vulnerable. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is also the most effective way to minimize your own risk of hospitalization from the disease. In addition, the new COVID-19 antibody treatment centers should help preserve bed capacity by preventing hospitalization for some people who contract the disease,” Governor Little said.
The facilities are set to open in eastern Idaho, Treasure Valley and focused in north Idaho, where vaccination rates are lowest and hospitals are overwhelmed.
Patients will need a referral to the treatment centers but treatment will be free.
Gov. Little also announced the allocation of $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to "to make more physical space available to provide care for COVID-19 patients, address staffing shortages caused by workers getting sick or being exposed to the disease, and safely transition patients out of hospital settings to free up bed capacity."