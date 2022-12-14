BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's governor cracked down on the controversial social media site "TikTok" on Thursday, with an executive order banning its use on state-issued devices.
TikTok has drawn security concerns from governments and private American businesses because it is controlled by a Chinese state-run company.
The FBI recently warned about this threat, claiming the app could give the Chinese government access to state and federal operations in the United States for espionage purposes. The U.S. government already has prohibited the use of TikTok on devices issued by the federal government.
The governor’s executive order prohibits downloading the TikTok app or accessing the TikTok website on state issued devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets and any other device.
The Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from being accessed on state devices and state networks.
"I also urge Congress to take action to protect Americans. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have had complete control of Congress for two years and haven’t passed anything to address this national security threat,” Gov. Little said.