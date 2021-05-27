Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Rockford, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Spokane, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cheney, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Davenport, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Visibility less than half a mile from blowing dust expected. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&