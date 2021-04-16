BOISE, Idaho - Governor Brad Little announced Friday that he will veto the emergency power bills, House Bill 135 and Senate Bill 1136.
All four living former Idaho Governors, C.L. Otter, Jim Risch, Dirk Kempthorne, and Phil Batt all gave statements in support of the veto.
Little's office said he will veto the bills "because they are overly restrictive and handcuff the state’s ability to take timely and necessary action to help Idahoans in future emergencies. The bills unnecessarily politicize the state’s emergency response efforts and jeopardize critical funding for local governments. The bills violate the separation of powers doctrine and are unconstitutional."