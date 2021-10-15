Cases of teenagers overdosing on counterfeit narcotic pills containing lethal doses of the synthetic drug fentanyl have been on the rise according to Coeur d'Alene detectives. Governor Brad Little says those pills are funneling through the Mexico border.
"Meth and fentanyl are the most serious growing drug threats in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “And there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico."
According to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, China is still the main source of illicit fentanyl. But as Governor Little said, we are seeing more of that fentanyl funnel through Mexico into the United States. That's why Governor Little says he sent Idaho State Police Troopers to the Arizona Mexico border in July.
"What did we see along the border,” Sgt. Curt Sproat said. “We saw huge amount of fentanyl and counterfeit pills and meth flooding into the united states."
Idaho state police say from there the fentanyl makes its way across the country, including Idaho.
But the reality is the counterfeit killer has already flooded the streets of both Washington and Idaho.
"In 2020 we seized nearly 19-thousand pills,” Sgt. Sproat said. “So far in 2021 we have seized over 125-thousand pills."
Idaho state police say four counties, including Kootenai county in north Idaho need the most help with fentanyl.
That in part is due to the longest interstate in the country, I-90, which runs from Seattle through the heart of Spokane and Kootenai county, all the way to Boston. A straight shot for anyone looking to transport goods.
"That's why Kootenai county is one of the counties,” Governor Little said. “Because of the interstate that goes through here as at moves onto the Midwest and the east."
ISP troopers said they recently busted someone transporting drugs from Spokane to Montana, ISP added the trip to the Arizona Mexico border was crucial in getting a better understanding of how fentanyl is moved. Hopefully helping troopers stay ahead of the drug trafficking in Idaho.
But at the end of the day, the pills are still out there and access to them is as easy as logging into social media.
"My suggestion to parents would be educate yourself on signs and symptoms of drug abuse,” Captain John Kempf said. “Educate yourself on how your children are using social media."