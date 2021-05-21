POST FALLS, Idaho -- On Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little met with media at the Department of Labor to reflect on the 2021 legislative session, as well as outline the 2022 state budget.
The legislative session covered an array of different topics, from economic relief and tax support to education investments and infrastructure improvements.
Gov. Little said that out of all the topics covered in the session, his biggest priorities for the state are education, tax relief, and infrastructure.
Education:
Gov. Little's focus on education for the state includes support for both teachers and students alike. The Governor's plan includes a career ladder and competitive pay for teachers, improved health insurance, increased focus on school safety and security, as well as substance abuse and mental health services. The plan also provides funding to enhance literacy for students impacted by the pandemic.
"I don’t want these kids particularly in the younger classes to say they’re behind because they had the misfortune of being in the COVID year" said Gov. Little.
In total, Gov. Little has allocated $20 million to address kids whose learning was impacted due to the pandemic.
Building Idaho's Future Investment Package:
Over the course of the next 20 years, Idaho will allocate $1.6 billion to transportation-related projects across the state. Most of these include road repair, highway expansions, and connectivity. This is the largest increase in infrastructure in the state's history.
Gov. Little says he hopes this will significantly improve the traffic congestion in many parts of northern Idaho by expanding roadways and lanes for major state highways.
"A, we want our roads to be safe and B, we don’t want people stuck in gridlock. That’s what's really important" said Gov. Little.
His infrastructure plan also includes $60 million allocated to support farmers with water and agriculture as well as expanding broadband access across rural areas.
The legislative plan is extensive, with more money going to topics such as public safety, expanded healthcare, agriculture, and local governments.
For a full report of Gov. Little's legislative session, click here.