BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho Governor Brad Little posted a firm response on social media to his Lieutenant Governor, Janice McGeachin, after she filed an executive order and tried to mobilize the state's National Guard immediately after he left the state.
Governor Little announced on Monday that he would be traveling to the Texas-Mexico border to meet with nine other Republican governors on Wednesday to address concerns regarding how President Joe Biden is handling border issues.
While Little is out of the state, McGeachin serves as acting Governor of Idaho.
On Wednesday, as acting Governor, McGeachin attempted to mobilize the Idaho National Guard in hopes of sending them to the US-Mexico border.
“As of Wednesday, my constitutional authority as Governor affords me the power of activating the Idaho National Guard,” McGeachin told Major General Michael J. Garshak in a letter sent Tuesday morning and obtained by The Associated Press. “As the Adjutant General, I am requesting information from you on the steps needed for the Governor to activate the National Guard.”
Garshak's responded with one paragraph, saying “I am unaware of any request for Idaho National Guard assistance under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) from Texas or Arizona. As you are aware, the Idaho National Guard is not a law enforcement agency.”
Garshak declined the Lt. Governor's request, saying that the request for assistance from border states concerned law enforcement and not the National Guard.
Governor Little had previously sent a team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border in June.
Little responded to McGeachin's action on social media, saying "before I even left the state, the Lt. Governor unabashedly requested information from the Adjunct General to deploy the National Guard to the border, the same place I am visiting today to work with my fellow Republican governors on solutions to the crisis. Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our state and the country."
I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return. pic.twitter.com/iBuQqX1R5i— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 5, 2021
Shortly after her attempt to mobilize the National Guard was denied, McGeachin created an Executive Order barring K-12 schools and state universities from requiring vaccinations or mandatory testing. She tweeted a picture of the Executive Order at 2:43pm on Wednesday saying "today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports" to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!"
Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports" to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021
Governor Little posted his own tweet at 2:51pm, just 8 minutes after McGeachin's tweet, saying "I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return."
In May when Governor Little was out of state, McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little eliminated the order when he returned, saying mask mandate decisions were best left to local officials.