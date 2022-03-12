MERIDIAN, Idaho - Ammon Bundy, gubernatorial candidate and far-right activist, was arrested early Saturday, March 12 and booked into Ada County Jail on one count of misdemeanor trespassing. He was released later the same day.
Bundy said in a Twitter post that he went to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center in support of a friend whose 10-month-old grandson had been "medically kidnapped." He encouraged his followers to show up as well.
According Meridian City Police, the child had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, March 1 by medical staff after he was found to be extremely malnourished and underweight. Health care staff was able to get him to a healthy weight and discharged him to the care of his parents with a follow-up appointment set to evaluate his continued recovery.
At the follow-up appointment earlier in this week, it was noted the child was again extremely malnourished and had lost all the weight. The parents of the 10-month-old cancelled the next follow-up, and medical staff was unable to get ahold of the parents. They reported the child's condition to authorities, noting the severity of his symptoms could lead to immediate significant harm or death if untreated.
Health and Welfare was able to contact the father, however he did not show up to the agreed upon appointment.
Officers then attempted to check in on the infant, but the parents were uncooperative and refused to let them see the child. A warrant to enter the home was obtained, but when Meridian Police arrived, the parents had already left with the child.
Garden City Police located a vehicle driven by the father and conducted a traffic stop, after which Meridian City Police took the child into custody and transported him to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center for medical care.
Bundy arrived to the hospital later that day with some followers. Police asked several times for him to leave, and Bundy continued to refuse, at which point he was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.
One member of his group, 69-year-old Wendy Kay Whitaker, attempted to interfere in the arrest and was also arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.
Two others, 23-year-old Miranda Chavoya and 21-year-old Marissa Anderson, were at the scene of the traffic stop and booked into the Ada County Jail for one count each of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.
This is not Bundy's first brush with law enforcement. In August of 2020, he was arrested twice in two days at the Idaho Statehouse, at one point being wheeled out in chair by Idaho State Police after refusing to stand. He was prohibited from entering the Statehouse for a year afterward, but was arrested twice in one day only a few months later in April 2021 for trespassing at the Statehouse again.
In 2016, Bundy led the nearly six-week long occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon which resulted in the death of one person, for which he and his brother were acquitted after jurors were unable to reach consensus on one of his charges.
In 2014, Bundy was accused of leading a self-styled militia against U.S. Bureau of Land Management agents trying to enforce court orders to stop Bundy cattle from grazing in what is now Gold Butte National Monument, alongside his father, brother, and a number of other men. Charges were dismissed due to a mistrial after prosecutors were accused of 'flagrant misconduct' during the trial.
Bundy is set to face a jury trial on Monday, March 14 for two charges of misdemeanor trespassing and one charge of resisting or obstructing officers in April 2021. His trial was rescheduled in January earlier this year following a denied motion to stay and a denied motion to dismiss from the judge.