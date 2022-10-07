BOISE, Idaho - Both candidates for Idaho governor have responded to President Joe Biden's pardoning of all people with federal marijuana possession convictions.
Incumbent Republican Governor Brad Little issued a statement criticizing the president of issuing the pardon "for show" and setting "bad precedent."
“Open borders and open prisons - welcome to Biden’s America," stated Gov. Little. He wants to let people out of jail for drug offenses while he keeps the border open, allowing drug traffickers to pour into our country unchecked."
In contrast, Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt sided with the president's pardon, and joined him in calling on Gov. Little to issue a pardon for those convicted in Idaho for simple marijuana possession.
"Cannabis reform has been one of my issues from the beginning," stated Heidt. "Idaho citizens should not be in prison for just using or possessing cannabis, and medical use should be legalized."
If elected governor, Heidt promised to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession in the state. According to the Idaho Code, pardons must be granted by the commission of pardons and parole, not the governor.
The governor has the power to approve or veto pardons only in cases where the maximum punishment allowed by law at the time of the sentencing is death or life in prison.