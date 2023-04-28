BLANCHARD, Idaho. - About thirty miles east of Interstate 90, Washington's Assault weapon ban ends right where Idaho starts. As a result of Washington's passing of Bill 1240, traveling across state lines with specific assault weapons is banned.
Erin Jenkins is a United States Veteran, retired Police Officer of the Navy, former Private Investigator and now, gunsmith. Jenkins owns and operates Jenkins Guns in Blanchard, Idaho.
Although Washington residents coming to Idaho to purchase assault weapons is illegal, Jenkin's has decades of experience working with firearms and says it's inevitable.
"You end up with a ban where they can't own certain types of parts of guns in Washington, those people are going to float over to Idaho to buy that stuff, and there is no way anyone can control that," said Jenkins.
He added that just last week he experienced this exact scenario firsthand at a Coeur D'Alene gun show.
"There were people from Washington who said, 'Oh hey, I want to buy this,' and I said are you an Idaho state resident, "well no I'm from Washington' ok I can't sell you a gun. There is not much I can do to help you."
Kateri Candee, the Division Commander over the Firearms Background Commission at Washington State Patrol (WSP), says although the WSP won't actively look for people crossing state lines with banned assault weapons, they have developed what they call their Enhanced Background Check Program. This program streamlines the legal firearms purchasing vetting process in Washington State.
Now, WSP is working out how to factor in purchasing assault weapons over state lines, Candee called it their next challenge.
"I think that's a concern for not just the State Patrol, but I think that should be a concern for all of Washington or any other state at this point. It's just one of those that we will have to work through. I don't know that there is anything we can do about it other than knowing about it and trying to figure out what makes the most sense," said Candee.