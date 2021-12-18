MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho Athletic Direct Terry Gawlik announced it is official--South Dakota State Offensive Coordinator, Jason Eck, has been named the 36th head coach of the Vandal football program.
While his appointment still requires approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, he's already received warm welcomes from his new co-workers and team at U of I.
"We are excited to welcome Jason, Kimberly and their family back to Moscow," Gawlik said. "Coach Eck is a proven offensive coach and recruiter. He knows what it takes to get to the top of the FCS and has the vision to see it through. He is ready to hit the ground running and start the work immediately to build a championship program. I firmly believe that Jason is the coach that can help us achieve our high expectations."
Eck spent six seasons at South Dakota State, helping lead the team to three semifinal appearances in four seasons and a national championship game appearance during the Spring 2021 season. He also earned the 2019 America Football Coaches' Association FCS Assistant Coach of the Year title.
Regarding his appointment, Eck said, "Thank you to President Scott Green, Athletic Director Terry Gawlik, and the entire search committee for their support and belief in me as their head football coach. The opportunity to return to a place that is very special to my family makes us grateful, humbled, and fired up! My wife Kimberly and our five children are excited to rejoin the Vandal family and Moscow community. The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football. Our coaching staff can't wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho."
For more of his extensive history and experience, you can read up on Jason Eck on the Vandal's website.