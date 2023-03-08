BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho House of Representatives has passed HB 242, calling for punishment to any adult helping a minor get an abortion. It now heads to the Senate.
If it becomes a law, HB 242 will criminalize helping minors access abortion—even in states where abortion is legal.
The bill text says:
"An adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian. Any person who commits the crime of abortion trafficking, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for no less than two (2) years and no more than five (5) years."
You can read the full text of the bill online.
It passed the House and was sent to the Senate yesterday morning after short conversation.
Its future is unclear by way of legality. Planned Parenthood has challenged multiple abortion-related legislation in the state of Idaho already, and has stated they will do so again if this bill passes.
"Preventing people — including minors — from accessing abortion is dangerous and irresponsible. I can’t think of anything more cruel than a state forcing a child to remain pregnant and punishing people who try to help them," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Indiana, Kentucky in a statement.
"All Idahoans should be paying attention to this extreme attempt at government overreach to control our movements in and out of the state of Idaho. This is merely the tip of the iceberg, and we won’t stand for it," Gibron said.
You can read about other legislation Planned Parenthood has challenged here.
We reached out to Idaho lawmakers but were told they were unable to comment on legislation still under consideration.
TRACKING: Out of Idaho- HB 242, a bill that would criminalize helping minors access abortion even in states where abortion is legal.It passed the House and was sent to the Senate yesterday morning after short conversation. pic.twitter.com/j67tvmcYK6— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 8, 2023