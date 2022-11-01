IDAHO. - The Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE) has introduced the Underserved Educator Incentive Program. This program will provide direct repayment of educational loans to eligible educators. This program could also provide reimbursement of eligible educational expenses such as additional degrees, advanced degrees and career technical certifications.
"The Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program is for educators teaching in a rural and/or underserved school district or public charter school," said the ISBE.
Those who are eligible must be a full-time certified teacher either individually employed or pupil service staff in an eligible Idaho school district or public charter school.
The total incentive award is as follows:
- $1,500 for the first year.
- $2,500 for the second year.
- $3,500 for the third year.
- $4,500 for the fourth year.
Applications must be submitted through the Office of the State Board of Education. To submit an application, click here.
For more information on qualifications and the Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program, click here.