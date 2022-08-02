BOISE, Idaho - A sample handling error at one of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories' (IBL) southwest Idaho locations led to a false Monkeypox test results for two patients.
The IBL had to shut down the lab an investigate Monday after one patient received a false positive and another a false negative.
“We are confident this was a one-time event, and we have implemented corrective actions to ensure an error like this does not happen again,” said Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball. “We remain committed to providing Idahoans accurate and timely information as we respond to this new outbreak. We sincerely apologize to all those who were impacted by this unfortunate situation.”
Testing has resumed at the lab following the investigation. IBL said testing is also available through commercial labs.
Those affected by the mishandlong have been contacted.