Idaho launches new way for Deaf, hard-of-hearing to communicate with law enforcement

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Northwest ADA Center of Idaho and law enforcement have developed a new communication card.
The new card, which can be stored inside a vehicle, includes pictures that deaf and hard-of-hearing people can point to and help them more easily communicate with law enforcement.
“Removing barriers for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Idahoans is crucial for helping them live self-determined, independent lives,” Governor Brad Little said. “This new communication tool will improve safety for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community as well as law enforcement officers across the state.”
To get a copy of the card, email info@cdhh.idaho.gov or call (208) 334-0879.