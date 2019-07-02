Law enforcement in Idaho are looking for two children and a man who are believed to be in danger.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are requesting the public's help in locating 12-year-old Ariel Lee Thompson, six-year-old Isabelle Joy Thompson, and their father 37-year-old Samson Wayne Thompson.
Police say Samson is believed to be driving a 2016 red Chevy Sonic, Idaho license plate 6C50871. All three are believed to be in danger, according to police.
Anyone with information on their location is encouraged to please contact LCSO at 208-937-2447 or 911 immediately.